Central Unified School District names acting superintendent

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Unified Board of trustees voted unanimously to name a new acting superintendent as they continue their investigation into Andy Alvarado following his recent arrest.The board went into a closed session for over two hours before they announced the decision.Ketti Davis has been with the district for over 20 years and is their current assistant superintendent.The decision comes after the board decided to put Andy Alvarado on administrative leave earlier this month shortly after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge."As a parent, I absolutely believe he should be removed," says Tishka Hansen.Since his arrest, Central Unified parents, like Hansen, have spoken out, demanding the board remove Alvarado from the position immediately.Davis can't comment on the ongoing investigation against Alvarado but simply says the district is focusing on moving forward."Our board acted in the best way we can," she said. "We have work to do. I've been in this district since 1992. I care about our success, I want to help in the best capacity I will."The Fresno County district attorney handed the case to the Madera County district attorney's office earlier this month, due to conflict of interest.The Madera County district attorney's office says they haven't made a decision on charges yet, but hope to do so by early August.