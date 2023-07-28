Fuego FC unveils new training facility in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Valley Fuego FC unveiled a new half-million dollar training facility at Fresno Adventist Academy Thursday.

The club says it sets a new standard for soccer development giving both the first team and academy squads the chance to train.

"Right now, if you're a good player you're going north, you're going south, you're going anywhere but here," Fuego FC managing partner Juan Gerardo Ruelas Jr. said. "We want to change that narrative and say if you're good you're good enough to play here."

Fuego FC aims to have a full-time academy training at the new facility by next year.