Chat with the Chief: Firefighters coming to Fresno for special training

Hundreds of firefighters will spend the week training in the City of Fresno as Fresno Fire hosts the 27th Fresno Training Symposium.

Hundreds of firefighters will spend the week training in the City of Fresno as Fresno Fire hosts the 27th Fresno Training Symposium.

Hundreds of firefighters will spend the week training in the City of Fresno as Fresno Fire hosts the 27th Fresno Training Symposium.

Hundreds of firefighters will spend the week training in the City of Fresno as Fresno Fire hosts the 27th Fresno Training Symposium.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Next week, hundreds of firefighters from across California will spend the week training in the City of Fresno as Fresno Fire hosts the 27th Fresno Training Symposium.

"Chat with the Chief" gives us a look at what makes the Central Valley an optimal training location and how the city is responding to an alarming trend we're seeing during the colder months.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.