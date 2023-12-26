Chat with the Chief: Kingsburg Police Chief Neil Dadian
Tuesday, December 26, 2023 11:53PM
Action News sat down with Kingsburg's Chief of Police, Neil Dadian, to discuss the importance of community when it comes to public safety.
KFSN
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our conversation with local public safety leaders continues.
Action News sat down with Kingsburg's Chief of Police, Neil Dadian, to discuss the importance of community when it comes to public safety.
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.