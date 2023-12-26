WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chat with the Chief: Kingsburg Police Chief Neil Dadian

Vanessa Vasconcelos Image
ByVanessa Vasconcelos KFSN logo
Tuesday, December 26, 2023 11:53PM
Chat with the Chief: Kingsburg Police Chief Neil Dadian
Action News sat down with Kingsburg's Chief of Police, Neil Dadian, to discuss the importance of community when it comes to public safety.
KFSN

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our conversation with local public safety leaders continues.

Action News sat down with Kingsburg's Chief of Police, Neil Dadian, to discuss the importance of community when it comes to public safety.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW