MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a child.Officials say they received a report of the abuse on January 1. Forty-six-year-old Lucas Rodriguez Salgado was identified as the suspect.Merced police detectives tried to find Salgado, but they said he had fled from the area.An arrest warrant was issued for Salgado. Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 209-385-8889.