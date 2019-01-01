Child injured after entering rhinoceros enclosure at Florida zoo

Scientists have used in-vitro fertilization techniques to develop hybrid rhino embryos which could help save the endangered northern white rhinoceros species. (Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Fla. --
A child was injured after entering a rhinoceros yard at a zoo in Florida on New Year's Day, zoo officials said.

The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida issued a statement saying the child was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with the family.

The zoo says the rhino encounter where the child was injured is a hands-on educational experience with the zoo's white rhinoceroses. Participants are separated from the animals by a series of steel poles. Witnesses say the child stumbled and fell in between two of the poles, and that the snout of at least one rhino made contact with the child.

"Our number one concern is the safety and welfare of our guests and our hearts go out to the family" said Keith Winsten, the Zoo's executive director.

The zoo is suspending the rhino encounter until they have reviewed their processes and procedures.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
zooanimalanimal attackanimal newsanimalsFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her
Top Stories
20 firefighters battle Fresno's first blaze of the year
Baby dies after being found in dumpster, 15-year-old mom arrested
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
Fresno police out in full force as Valley rings in the New Year
New Year brings new California laws
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
How to make sure your pets have a warm, happy New Year's Eve
Kiwanis Club of East Fresno prepares meals for Rose Parade volunteers
Show More
Triple-A offers 'Tipsy Tow' service to get drivers home safe on New Year's Eve
Drunk driving crashes kill two, including mother of 5
8-year-old accidentally shot with rifle in Madera County
Merced police searching for car involved in fatal hit and run
U.S Coast Guard employees receive emergency check amid continuing shutdown
More News