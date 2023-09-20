Parents concerned about safety after Madera boy hit by car

An eight-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car while walking to school Tuesday morning.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An eight-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car while walking to school Tuesday morning.

It happened in front of Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy on Ellis and Owens Streets.

The man driving the car that hit the boy told the California Highway Patrol that he did not see the crossing guard, who was wearing a bright vest and holding a stop sign, or the boy he hit.

"He stated that he was doing 30-35 miles per hour in a school zone, which is 25 mph, so definitely over the speed limit," said Officer Javier Ravalcaba of CHP Madera.

The boy was rushed to Valley Children's Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officers said the driver stayed on scene and is being cooperative with the investigation.

The school's executive director said while this is the first time a student has been hit, dangerous driving on the street has concerned him for years.

"Drivers who don't slow down a school zone, that's very frustrating. We're out there with kids, and they zoom right by and around our crossing guards," said John McClure, ETAA Executive Director.

CHP says in addition to slowing down, it's also important to keep your eyes on the road, looking out for people or pets.

"Be alert, pay attention. It takes 100 percent concentration to drive a vehicle," said Officer Ruvalcaba.

McClure told Action News he will be bringing his concerns about the dangerous intersection to city and county officials to demand safety improvements.

