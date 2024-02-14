Details of 2021 Fresno hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old child come to light in court

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The witness of a fatal 2021 hit-and-run in Northeast Fresno shared chilling details in court on Tuesday.

"I saw he hit something," Ocean Granada said. "You could hear it was a big bang. You could see it, but I didn't think it was that serious because he was able to keep on driving."

Granada testified that a car sped past him through the intersection of Fort Washington and Friant Road.

Authorities say 10-year-old Angel Hernandez -- known by loved ones as Bubba -- died after being hit by a Chrysler sedan.

"You stated he passed you. Was he driving faster than you?" the prosecutor asked Granada. "Yes ... About 90 (mph) probably," the witness said.

Prosecutors say Raymond Celaya was behind the wheel when the accident happened that night.

The charging document obtained by Action News on Tuesday alleges Celaya committed manslaughter and drove away.

Without the car there, Fresno Police Department Sergeant Jeremy Maffei said officers had to piece everything together.

"We determined that there was a Chrysler stamp on one of the pieces of vehicle debris," Maffei said. "We were able to determine a range of years for a Chrysler 300."

After receiving a tip, police arrested Celaya, who later pleaded not guilty to the two charges against him.

Celaya's attorney seemed to suggest the road might've been poorly lit, but the witness pushed back.

"As you're driving along Friant next to Woodward Park coming from Champlain, though, it's really dark?" Celaya's attorney asked Granada. "Oh no," he said.

Late Tuesday, the judge said there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Celaya is now due back in court on February 28.

