New Chipotle location with drive-thru coming to Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new place to eat in the South Valley, and you don't even have to get out of your car.

A new Chipotle restaurant is set to open on Saturday at Plaza Drive near Crowley Street in Visalia.

While this is the second Chipotle in the city, it's the first with a drive-thru, known as the Chipot-lane.

The drive-thru lane allows you to pick up online orders without leaving your car.

This new location is also looking to hire with some 25 positions available right now.