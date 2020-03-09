Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Is it legal to drive with headphones?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: is it legal to drive with headphones or earbuds?

"So the law is very specific when it comes to headphones while you're operating a vehicle," said Sgt. Brian Pennings of the California Highway Patrol.

"Yes, it is illegal to drive with headphones or anything that covers your ears while you're driving, but it is specific to both ears," he said, adding that the law applies to both over-ear headphones and earbuds.

"So, for instance, if you have an earbud in for your iPhone and you're driving a vehicle, it is legal for you to do so with one ear but not two."
"If there's a siren or a vehicle honking and letting you know that they're in your blind spot or something of that nature, it's important for you to be able to able to hear those situations," Pennings said.

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.
If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadheadphonescalifornia highway patrolroad safetytraffic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: If a light turns red while I'm in the intersection, will I get a ticket?
Know the Road: Do I pull over for emergency vehicles on a divided roadway?
Know the Road: How long do I have to stop at a stop sign?
Know the Road: Am I allowed to wear a protective mask while driving?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News