Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Can I change lanes in an intersection?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer sent in the following question: is it legal to change lanes in an intersection, or could she get a ticket?

"It's a common question," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "The answer is no, it's not illegal. There's nothing on the vehicle code that prohibits you from doing so."

"However, you have to do so safely," he said. "You have to do so without impeding the traffic of other vehicles, and you have to make that lane change safely." That includes using your signal and clearing your blind spot before changing lanes.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.


(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetydrivingtraffic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: If a light turns red while I'm in the intersection, will I get a ticket?
Know the Road: Do I pull over for emergency vehicles on a divided roadway?
Know the Road: How long do I have to stop at a stop sign?
Know the Road: Am I allowed to wear a protective mask while driving?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News