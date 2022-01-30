traffic fatalities

CHP reports 'alarming' spike in deadly crashes in Fresno area

One-third of the deaths in 2022 are related to suspected DUIs and several of the people who died were not wearing a seatbelt.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is stepping up its effort to keep people safe on the roadways.

So far, 17 people have died this year in traffic accidents in Fresno County. That's a 75% increase compared to January 2021.

"It's an alarming number. We really haven't seen these numbers spike this high in quite some time," said Officer Mike Salas with the CHP.

Most recently, three people died on Friday night - one in a crash on Highway 99 at Clinton Avenue, and two others in a crash near Belmont and Zediker.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in both.

"It takes about a second and a half to do it and can be the difference between life and death or unfortunate injury," said Salas.

Salas said with the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl right around the corner, the CHP is stepping up its effort to keep people safe.

This effort includes increased presence on the roads and strict enforcement of speed limits.

