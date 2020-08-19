Driver killed after colliding with big rig in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after crashing their car into a big rig in southwest Fresno on Wednesday morning.California Highway Patrol officers say the driver of a Nissan Sentra drove over the center line near the intersection of Jensen and Blythe Avenues around 2 a.m.The driver collided with the big rig and died at the scene."During the investigation, we're going to obviously look at (the possibility of) alcohol involved, could be fatigue, could be alcohol-related, but we'll find that out when toxicology comes back," said CHP Officer Kelly Carreno.The driver of the Nissan has not been identified.CHP officials say the driver of the big rig is OK.