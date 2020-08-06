hit and run

Man killed by hit-and-run driver in southeast Fresno, CHP says


FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in southeast Fresno on Thursday morning.

Officials say the man was hit on westbound Jensen Avenue just east Armstrong Avenue around 1 a.m.

Officers found the man dead in the roadway. Investigators say three vehicles hit him.

"We have two of the three vehicles that did, unfortunately, strike the pedestrian. (They) did stop, they are being very cooperative with the investigators. We don't suspect those drivers to be under the influence of any type of alcohol or drugs," CHP Officer Mike Salas.

Now the CHP is looking for the driver that initially hit the victim. Officers do not have any information on the suspect or their vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the California Highway Patrol.
