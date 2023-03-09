  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
dui crash

Fresno County Sheriff Deputy involved in February DUI crash, CHP says

KFSN logo
Thursday, March 9, 2023 10:47PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says a Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a DUI crash this past February.

A preliminary investigation says 31-year-old Dean Zavala was driving a Fresno County vehicle on February 23, 2023, when he crashed on Goodfellow and Rio Vista Avenues.

Investigators say due to Zavala's level of intoxication, he lost control of the county vehicle, overturned and rolled into a chain link fence.

Zavala was able to get a ride to his home from a passing driver where he later reported the crash.

Officers responded to his home shortly after and determined he was driving the county vehicle while under the influence and arrested him on misdemeanor charges.

Zavala was cited and released.

He has no prior DUI convictions.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW