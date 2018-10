The CHP is investigating a hit and run crash in Selma.Police found the wrecked car sitting in the middle of Fowler Avenue just south of Floral. It crashed into a concrete bridge over a canal, then bounced to the other side of the bridge -- knocking off pieces of the car.Officers tell us the car is not reported stolen.A little while later, they spotted a man walking along Highway 99 near Floral, so they're investigating whether he was the driver who crashed on Fowler.