A California Highway Patrol officer found a puppy inside an abandoned car in Madera on Wednesday.The officer found the car on Avenue 12 near Highway 99.While the officer was investigating he was shocked to see the puppy inside a crate in the rear compartment of the SUV.With the help of a towing service, the puppy was rescued and animal control was called to take the dog to the shelter.If you would like to adopt this little guy please contact the Madera County Animal Shelter at (559) 675-7891.