CHP searching for suspect in early morning deadly hit and run

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect and their vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in West Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
At around 7 a.m. officers were called to Olive and Polk Avenue, where they found the body of a Hispanic male in his mid-twenties on the shoulder.

Police identified him as Dario Corona, 33.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances and believe the incident may have happened overnight.

"When people get involved in situations like hit and runs they're scared when they may not have a license. They may think they hit a rock. They may not know but if you think you hit something pull over to check to see what it is."

Police are looking for anyone with surveillance or witnesses to come forward.

If you have any further information please contact CHP immediately.
