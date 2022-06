FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mexican artist Christian Nodal will be making a stop at the Save Mart Center later this year.His stop as part of the "Forajido Tour" will be on September 16.Nodal saw a big rise with his single "Adios Amor" that released in 2017.Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 24 at Ticketmaster or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.