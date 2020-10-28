EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6864274" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Good Morning America" previews the 2020 Amazon Prime Day. Target and Walmart also announced "deal days."

Toys "R" Us is bringing back an old favorite to help you find the perfect present for your kids.The retailer relaunched its annual Top 20 Hottest Toys of the Year list.Toys "R" Us said they scoured through 2020's biggest toy trends and play-patterns to come up with a list. It includes popular brands you would expect to see, such as Barbie, Hot Wheels and Lego.There were also standouts like a toy of everyone's favorite fictional character, Baby Yoda, from the Disney+ original, "Star Wars: The Mandalorian."