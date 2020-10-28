holiday shopping

Holiday shopping: Toys 'R' Us shares list of this year's top kids toys

Toys "R" Us is bringing back an old favorite to help you find the perfect present for your kids.

The retailer relaunched its annual Top 20 Hottest Toys of the Year list.

Toys "R" Us said they scoured through 2020's biggest toy trends and play-patterns to come up with a list. It includes popular brands you would expect to see, such as Barbie, Hot Wheels and Lego.

There were also standouts like a toy of everyone's favorite fictional character, Baby Yoda, from the Disney+ original, "Star Wars: The Mandalorian."

Click here for the full list.

