The retailer relaunched its annual Top 20 Hottest Toys of the Year list.
RELATED: These are the most sought-after toys in 2020, according to Walmart
Toys "R" Us said they scoured through 2020's biggest toy trends and play-patterns to come up with a list. It includes popular brands you would expect to see, such as Barbie, Hot Wheels and Lego.
There were also standouts like a toy of everyone's favorite fictional character, Baby Yoda, from the Disney+ original, "Star Wars: The Mandalorian."
Click here for the full list.
RELATED: Forget Black Friday: Retailers push for earlier holiday shopping amid COVID pandemic