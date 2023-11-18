Christmas tree lighting up Fresno's River Park for holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holiday spirit is glowing even brighter in North Fresno.

River Park held its annual tree lighting ceremony earlier on Friday night.

The evening included visits from elves and Disney icon Mickey Mouse.

Santa Claus made his grand entrance with Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer on top of a fire engine's ladder.

The ladder lifted Santa and Dyer up to the top of the tree so they could help light it up.

The ceremony serves as the opening night of the Christmas light shows, which take place every night at six.