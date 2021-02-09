jobs

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino holding job fair this month

Those looking for service-based jobs can bring their resume and come dressed for success at the job fair on February 23.

(Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino in Coarsegold will hold a job fair at the end of the month to search for new workers.

The casino is looking to fill 50 full-time and part-time positions, including guest room attendants, night cleaners, stewards and cashiers, among others.

Some of the benefits for the full-time positions include medical, dental and vision, officials said.

Those looking for service-based jobs can bring their resume and come dressed for success at the job fair on February 23 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. The casino said they'll be making job offers on the spot.

It will be held at the resort's employee training facility on Lucky Lane. Masks are required.

You must be at least 21 years old to attend the job fair. Anyone between 18 and 20 years old must call Chukchansi's employee recruiters at 559-760-4107 to hear about available job opportunities.
