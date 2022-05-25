Former Fresno church minister arrested for child molestation, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies have arrested a former church minister for child molestation.Deputies say an investigation into 38-year-old Francisco Bautista began after a family member notified them of the possible crimes.During the investigation, deputies say they found that Bautista molested two young girls. They also found he was arrested in 2019 on similar charges.Bautista was booked into the Fresno County Jail and his bail is set at $270,000.Anyone with information on Bautista or who may have been a victim is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.