City of Fresno's Project Off-ramp to house 100 homeless during heatwave

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is working to house 100 people during the longest heat wave of the season.Thirty-three homeless people were relocated from Highway into temporary housing yesterday morning as part of Project Offramp.To date, more than 300 of the most vulnerable residents living alongside the freeways have been housed. They receive services along with the opportunities needed to become productive community members.This week's relocation event will be a step toward completing Project Offramp. Mayor Jerry Dyer says there is still work to do to clear out Highway 99 in the next few days."Once that occurs by the end of the week, what we will have accomplished together in this city is that the 41 freeway, 168 ,180, Golden State triangle and the 99 will be homeless free in the city of Fresno without any tents being erected." said Mayor DyerThe Mayor said the city will continue to monitor the freeways to make sure the tents don't re-appear. Then, they'll go neighborhood to neighborhood to make sure every individual in Fresno who chooses to have shelter and services will have that opportunity.