City of Fresno requiring new employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno now requires all newly hired employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The policy applies to new workers in all departments.

In a memo released to Action News on Wednesday, the city manager announced all job postings going forward will specifically ask applicants to provide proof of vaccination.

The memo also states that under special circumstances, exemptions from the vaccine will be granted to a select number of employees.
