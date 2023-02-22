City of Fresno hosting paper shredding event this weekend

Starting at 8 am Saturday, you can bring items to the Municipal Service Center on El Dorado and E Street in Downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can take action to protect your identity and safely throw away sensitive documents.

The City of Fresno is hosting a paper shredding event this Saturday.

Starting at 8 am, you can bring items to the Municipal Service Center on El Dorado and E Street in Downtown Fresno.

Fresno City residents can bring up to three banker boxes full of materials to shred.

Make sure you remove all documents from binders and binder clips.

Workers will be out there until 11 am or until the two shred vehicles are full.