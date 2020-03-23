Clinics feeling impact of coronavirus crisis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As COVID-19 continues to spread across the nation, medical professionals are feeling the impact.While some clinics change their hours of operation, others are seeing twice as many patients.Doctor Juan Bautista at North Fresno Primary Care says he's implementing changes."If a patient comes in and I really need to see that patient, we have them come through a separate entrance and we're masked, not just us, but we put a mask on them as well."According to Bautista, it's been difficult acquiring some essential items."Some of the precautions, of course, are going to be masks, gloves, but again we are running out of supplies, and that is not just in Fresno, that is nationwide," he says.Bautista says he's been seeing more patients as an effort to relieve the stress from local ERs.He's taking in people looking to visit an emergency room in need of urgent assistance."If you are short of breath and you have other problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure then definitely give us a call rather than just heading to the ER," he says.During this time, he recommends people keep a balanced diet.Bautista says some people may be experiencing shortness of breath by eating more processed foods."Processed food meaning that has a long shelf life can have a lot of sodium and this sodium people that are very sensitive with blood pressure but also congested heart failure can really cause problems with them."Bautista says anyone experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms should call their physician to come up with a plan of action.Most importantly, he recommends people stay informed by following the CDC's information and guidelines.