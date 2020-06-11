Clovis Adult Education celebrates graduates with drive-thru ceremony

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The coronavirus pandemic couldn't put off a graduation ceremony for the hard-working students at Clovis Adult Education.Cheers, horns and smiles greeted the graduates with a drive-thru diploma day.One-hundred and seventy-one students were each given their diploma, a small gift and a yard sign.The school said it plans to hold a more traditional ceremony once they get clearance to do so.