Clovis Adult Education celebrates graduates with drive-thru ceremony

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The coronavirus pandemic couldn't put off a graduation ceremony for the hard-working students at Clovis Adult Education.

Cheers, horns and smiles greeted the graduates with a drive-thru diploma day.

One-hundred and seventy-one students were each given their diploma, a small gift and a yard sign.

The school said it plans to hold a more traditional ceremony once they get clearance to do so.
