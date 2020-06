FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you own a dog, licenses for your four-legged friends are free for the month of June through the city of Clovis.The licenses are good for one year, and help authorities reunite dogs with their owners.All you need to do is email your dog's current rabies certificate and spay or neuter certificate to Clovis Animal Services atYou can also mail a copy of these certificates to:Clovis Animal Services1233 Fifth StreetClovis, CA 93612