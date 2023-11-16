3 Clovis businesses burglarized early Wednesday morning

On Wednesday, three Clovis business owners woke up to find their establishments had been broken into.

"It's hard to adjust to. You work so hard and it's a livelihood and to have someone try and just come rip that away from you, it's very disheartening," owner of Chuck's BBQ, Jenny Evans said.

Evans is one of the three business owners left with repairs, bills, and a headache after their establishments were broken into early Wednesday morning.

Chuck's BBQ shared a surveillance video with Action News showing a car going into The Lab Smoke Shop on Ashlan and Willow Avenues in Clovis.

When Clovis PD officers arrived, they noticed Kalifornia Krew Barbershop and Chuck's BBQ next door were also damaged.

"At this time, it appears that the same suspects broke into all three businesses," Clovis Police Lt. Jim Kuch said.

Surveillance video inside Chuck's BBQ shows the glass on the front door being shattered and burglars entering the restaurant.

Evans says the burglars stole cash and a company car.

Clovis PD found the car nearby with damage, but Evans says she has not had time to see the damage or know if the car is drivable.

"We're definitely not going to allow something like this to push us back," Evans said. "If anything it's just going to push us more forward and keep us motivated to do what we have to do so we can keep serving the community."

Chuck's BBQ was able to get the front door fixed Wednesday and remains open.

"It's very sad when these types of businesses get broken into. These are family-owned businesses and it costs them a lot of money when they lose well damage to their building and when they lose property," Lt. Kuch said.

Clovis PD says the incident is still under investigation and they are still searching for the thieves. Investigators have not gotten a full list of what was stolen from the other businesses.

The owner of Chuck's BBQ shared the surveillance video on Instagram in hopes that someone would come forward with information.

Anyone with information can contact the Clovis Police Department.

