Clovis Community College wins award for highest associate degree transfers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid COVID-19, a Valley college is taking home top honors for the third time and finding new ways to support their students.Clovis Community College graduate Julie Anne Nguyen credits the school with setting her up for success."When I graduated from high school, I wasn't necessarily proud of my performance there," said Nguyen. "I felt Clovis Community College gave me that second chance to turn things around."Nguyen received her associates in biology before transferring to UC Irvine as a pharmaceutical science major."I went into community college knowing I wanted pharmacy, but I wasn't sure what area I would go into," said Nguyen. "But during my time there, I had a pre-pharmacy internship and that really helped me."After graduating from UC Irvine, she set her sights on grad school and will start at USC this fall."They didn't just help me transfer but they really provided me with the tools to my success," said Nguyen.It's a story many Clovis Community graduates share. The college was just awarded the 2020 Champion of Higher Education Award for being top in the state for number of associate degree transfers."We've really strived to ensure even though our students are on online, that we're providing the best service possible, the best education," said Clovis Community College President.Amid COVID-19, the college has worked hard to support their students, shifting classes online. They're also finding new ways to ensure the safety of necessary in person classes.Interested students still have time to enroll in Clovis Community College. Classes start back up on January 11.