Clovis Community College named 'Champion of Higher Education' for sixth consecutive year

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Community College has been recognized as a "Champion of Higher Education."

The college was recently recognized for its success by The Campaign for College Opportunity.

They were named a Champion for Higher Education in Associate Degrees for Transfer, relative to campus enrollment.

President Kim Armstrong says the recognition validates the hard work that happens on campus.

"Our faculty bring our academic excellence and rigor at the first time they meet the students," Armstrong said.

This is the sixth consecutive year Clovis Community College has been recognized.

Armstrong says part of their strategy is working with students in the Clovis Unified School District while they are juniors and seniors.

Once they enroll in college, the support remains the same.

"It's my classified professionals, my counselors, my outreach specialists who make sure that we provide the resources and support for our students to be successful," Armstrong said.

Armstrong says they have a holistic support model.

If a student falls behind, course tutoring is offered 24-7.

There are also additional resources like the food pantry, clothing closet and mental health professionals.

"It's looking at that whole student, and that's what makes it most important," Armstrong said.

She says the college will continue to focus on academic excellence while also keeping a family feel.

"We create opportunities one student at a time, that's our mission and that's what we believe in and that's what I get a chance to see every day here," Armstrong said.

School administrators say their work isn't done. They want to continue to increase graduation and transfer rates.

If you've considered college, but are concerned about cost, you should reach out because tuition may be free.

