Clovis Community gifts holiday meal boxes to students

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students at Clovis Community College felt the holiday spirit through a giveaway on campus.

All students enrolled at the college were invited to pick up a holiday meal box on Tuesday.

It's a gift made possible through a partnership with the Central California Food Bank.

Inside each box is everything students would need to prepare a meal for themselves and family, including chicken to roast, vegetables, and dessert.

Organizers say they are grateful to provide in this way for their students.

"In talking to our students and faculty, we know they're struggling with food insecurity. We are doing all they can. If they're hungry, they're not gonna do the best in the classroom that's why we have our pantry open twice a week and they can access it as many times as possible," says Stephanie Babb.

Inside each box, students also received a $50 grocery store gift card.

Assemblymember Jim Patterson also contributed to the giveaway.
