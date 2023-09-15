Short-term classes at Clovis Community College giving students chance to explore creative side

Some of the classes offered give students a chance to express themselves and march to the beat of their own drum.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Short-term classes are getting ready to start at Clovis Community College.

No matter their level of expertise, students at Clovis Community College are expressing their creativity through music.

"Being able to find myself within the global drumming really help," Student Adam Medina.

Medina is a chemistry major.

As someone who took part in the arts in high school, he says he felt like he lost his expressive outlet when he started college.

So he joined several music classes, including global drumming, to reignite the fire.

"Let me try to find my creative, let me try to find myself again," Medina said.

He says it's working.

Short-term classes are starting soon at Clovis Community, including commercial music, which involves music production.

Music Instructor Max Hembd says no style of music is off limits.

"We're using the same tools and techniques from like rock to hip hop and from like country music to EDM, there's a lot of common ground," Hembd said.

Computers are loaded up with pro music software and everything a student needs to record or produce is at their fingertips.

"There's no prior experience required to do this, just a passion for music," Hembd said.

Short-term classes are offered as hybrid or fully remote, learning to cater to every student's needs.

Student Annie Nguyen dove into program and was encouraged to be vulnerable.

"I think coming to this class has helped me learn more skills both technical and creative," Nguyen said.

Through support from Professor Hembd, she released an EP, distributed it and it was eventually played on the radio.

She says she's currently re-discovering her sound, but encourages others to join the class.

"We're in a pretty judgment-free zone and because it is commercial music, anything goes," Nyguen said.

Enrollment for short-term classes, including commercial music, is now open.

Classes start October 9.

You can find more information about registering for classes by clicking here.

