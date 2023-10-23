Woman and son found guilty in 2016 kidnapping, sexual assault of Clovis teen

A woman and her son have been found guilty in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 13-year-old Clovis girl in 2016.

They are both being held without bail ahead of their sentencing.

On Monday, a Fresno County jury found Sandra Garcia and Mark Anthony Roque guilty of all charges related to the kidnapping.

Prosecutors say Garcia was dating the girl's father and became upset after she and her sons were asked to move out of his home.

That's when prosecutors say Garcia and Roque developed a plot to have the teen taped up and shoved into a trunk when she got home from school.

The teen was then tied to a tree in a remote part of Fresno County and sexually assaulted with a stick.

Garcia is facing a potential sentence of life in prison without parole and Roque a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

They are both being held without bail ahead of their sentencing, which is scheduled for November 21.