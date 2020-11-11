UPDATE: 68-year-old woman missing from Clovis has been found safe

Update 11/11/20 @ 3:30 pm: Magalena was located in Clovis and is doing just fine. Thank you to our community for keeping an eye out! https://t.co/JQjSNr5fQY— Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) November 11, 2020
Original story follows.
Clovis Police are looking for a missing 68-year-old woman.
Magalena Golart lives in Tollhouse and Fowler, police say.
She was last seen on Wednesday morning walking, wearing a gray robe and pajamas.
Magalena is 5'4" tall, with red hair and brown eyes.
If you see her, please contact Clovis Police at 324-2800 and reference case #20-66815.