UPDATE: 68-year-old woman missing from Clovis has been found safe

UPDATE: At 3:30 pm, Clovis Police say the missing woman was found safe in Clovis. Thank you to all those who helped find her.-------------------Clovis Police are looking for a missing 68-year-old woman.Magalena Golart lives in Tollhouse and Fowler, police say.She was last seen on Wednesday morning walking, wearing a gray robe and pajamas.Magalena is 5'4" tall, with red hair and brown eyes.If you see her, please contact Clovis Police at 324-2800 and reference case #20-66815.