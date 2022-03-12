Clovis North ready for first-ever state tournament appearance in Sacramento

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis North is the only remaining boys' team from the Central Valley here in Sacramento.The Broncos won four straight road games to punch their ticket to their first-ever state tournament appearance."For state, there was a bit of a chip because of their seed," says head coach Tony Amundsen. "They took on the mantra of road warriors, so they're taking a little bit of pride in that as we went to each gym and they had sold out student sections. We were able to come out and win those games."The Broncos, who competed in the open division for the central section playoffs, were given the 13th seed in the state brackets for Division I after knocking off the top seed.They meet the top seed from Southern California, Damien of La Verne Friday. The Spartans are led by 6'4 guard RJ Smith, who is a Colorado commit. Both teams are in search of their first state title."They're a good team," Tony said. "They have very good basketball players who are quite a bit taller than us but we're used to that so hopefully, we can figure out a way to beat them."I'm looking forward to playing in the Kings arena," says Connor Amundsen. "That'll be really fun because we've gone in past years to watch the state championships, but now we get to play in it, so that be really cool."Connor, Coach Amundsen's son, hit the game-winning shot in the regional finals.The Broncos have had success all year long against top teams, including beating Modesto Christian, who is in the open division state title game Saturday night.Tip-off is set for 8 pm Friday.