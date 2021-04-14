burglary

2 arrested in connection to series of Clovis burglaries

EMBED <>More Videos

2 arrested in connection to series of Clovis burglaries

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two suspects linked to nine separate burglary cases are facing numerous charges.

Clovis police detectives have been investigating several commercial burglaries since the beginning of the month.

On Monday night, they went searching for the suspects and found one of their vehicles near Herndon and Fowler Avenues.

Inside, they found 28-year-old Marvin Fudil and 30-year-old Rigoberto Delamora, along with several tools, police say, were used for burglary.

After serving a search warrant at a Fresno home, detectives found stolen property tying the two men to the burglaries. Both men were taken into custody.

They face more than 25 charges each.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisburglarycrimetheftbusiness
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Man allegedly breaks into Fresno apartment, threatens woman
Man arrested for attempting to burglarize Fresno clothing store
3 arrested for allegedly burglarizing Madera Unified building
2 arrested in connection to Tulare burglary, police say
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News