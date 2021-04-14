2 arrested in connection to series of Clovis burglaries

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two suspects linked to nine separate burglary cases are facing numerous charges.Clovis police detectives have been investigating several commercial burglaries since the beginning of the month.On Monday night, they went searching for the suspects and found one of their vehicles near Herndon and Fowler Avenues.Inside, they found 28-year-old Marvin Fudil and 30-year-old Rigoberto Delamora, along with several tools, police say, were used for burglary.After serving a search warrant at a Fresno home, detectives found stolen property tying the two men to the burglaries. Both men were taken into custody.They face more than 25 charges each.