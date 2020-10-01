Clovis Police officer in hospital after 4-vehicle crash

The officer had pulled over on the right shoulder of the road to remove a box that was a traffic hazard in the roadway.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis Police officer and two drivers are in the hospital after a crash involving four vehicles.

The crash happened on Bullard Ave between Armstrong and Fowler at about 4 pm.

The officer had pulled over on the right shoulder of the road to remove a box that was a traffic hazard in the roadway. He activated his emergency lights, exited his vehicle, and was trying to pick up the box.

That's when two vehicles crashed into his patrol car, pushing it into him.

The officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries, as were the other two drivers.

A fourth vehicle was also involved in the crash, authorities say.
