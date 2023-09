The Clovis Police Department released the results of its DUI checkpoint this weekend.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department released the results of its DUI checkpoint this weekend.

The department says it arrested two people for driving under the influence.

Meanwhile, 13 others were arrested for being unlicensed.

And two other people were also arrested for driving on a suspended license.

Five vehicles were towed and more than 1500 cars passed through the checkpoint last night.