CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department is searching for the person who opened fire in a late-night drive-by shooting.
Officers say eight shots rang out at Fine and Gettysburg just after 11 p.m. Monday.
Thankfully, police say no one was hit but a house and several cars sustained damage.
Officers say the suspect's vehicle is a Kia and was last seen getting off the freeway in central Fresno.
Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage in search of additional clues.
Clovis Police looking for suspect behind late-night drive-by shooting
SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More