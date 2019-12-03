shooting

Clovis Police looking for suspect behind late-night drive-by shooting

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department is searching for the person who opened fire in a late-night drive-by shooting.

Officers say eight shots rang out at Fine and Gettysburg just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Thankfully, police say no one was hit but a house and several cars sustained damage.

Officers say the suspect's vehicle is a Kia and was last seen getting off the freeway in central Fresno.

Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage in search of additional clues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cloviscrimeshootingdrive by shootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man who fell asleep in restroom after wedding shot multiple times
10 shot near New Orleans' French Quarter: police
14-year-old accused of shooting sister, killing her boyfriend
At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Selma Police looking for driver who hit and killed man crossing the street
CHP: Suspected drunk driver caused 4-vehicle crash that injured 10 in Fresno Co.
Vandal slashes decorations at 'Madera Christmas House': VIDEO
Families flock to 74th Candy Cane Lane Parade
Parents' emotional plea after daughter critically injured, son-in-law killed by DUI driver
Police searching for thieves targeting holiday shoppers in Merced
Show More
4 hospitalized after Visalia police chase ends in crash, woman arrested
Students hold blood, bone marrow drive for Dinuba girl battling cancer
More rain hits the North Valley after weekend storm
Valley ag community mourns loss of Marvin Meyers
Christmas Tree Lane begins on Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News