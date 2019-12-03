Clovis Police looking for suspect behind late-night drive-by shooting

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department is searching for the person who opened fire in a late-night drive-by shooting.Officers say eight shots rang out at Fine and Gettysburg just after 11 p.m. Monday.Thankfully, police say no one was hit but a house and several cars sustained damage.Officers say the suspect's vehicle is a Kia and was last seen getting off the freeway in central Fresno.Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage in search of additional clues.