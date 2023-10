Clovis Police cars now have a new look. After eight years, the vehicles have updated graphics.

The lettering is now reflective, which helps make the vehicles more visible at night and improves officer safety.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police cars now have a new look. After eight years, the vehicles have updated graphics.

Residents will start to see the designs over the next year.

The lettering is now reflective, which helps make the vehicles more visible at night and improves officer safety.

There is also a QR code on the back, which makes it easy for the public to visit the department's website and other links.