Tickets for 108th Clovis Rodeo go on sale Tuesday

The 108th Clovis Rodeo will run from April 20 to April 24.
Clovis Rodeo makes triumphant return

If you're still on the hunt for holiday gifts, you can surprise your rodeo fan family members with tickets to next year's event.

Tickets for the 108th Clovis Rodeo go on sale starting Tuesday, December 7.

Next year's concert lineup will also be announced on Tuesday.

Fans can purchase tickets online at the rodeo's website. Tickets will be available through April 2022.

The ticket office will open with special hours this week only for anyone who wants to buy their tickets in person. The office will be open from December 7 to December 11 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Officials say the ticket office will re-open in March and remain open through April.

