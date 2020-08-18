Local hair stylists call for California salons to reopen during Clovis protest

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Central Valley hair stylists and salon owners gathered on street corners in Old Town Clovis for a protest on Monday afternoon.The group asked drivers to honk their horns in a show of support for their livelihoods."Our salons are shutting down. Stylists are losing their careers and running out of money," said Clovis salon owner, Anna Peters. "And so we need financial relief from the state if they're going to shut us down. There's over 600,000 stylists that are out of work right now and going below the poverty line."Peters asked for Clovis city leaders and state officials to allow her to open her business, saying she can operate safely.Since businesses were first shut down in March, many stylists say they've invested more than 1,600 hours in sanitation and disinfecting courses.Salons reopened for a few weeks before they were ordered to close again in July as California saw a surge in coronavirus cases.