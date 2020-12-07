Clovis man displaced after fire destroys trailer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis man was displaced after a fire destroyed his travel trailer and SUV on Monday morning.Firefighters were called out to Shaw Avenue near Bethel Avenue just after 5 am.The victim told Action News he lives by himself and takes care of a 60-acre almond orchard.When the fire started, he was able to get out safely.His SUV was parked next to the trailer and burned in the fire.He told Action News one of his two dogs was missing, but he believes it ran off into the orchard.It's still not yet known how the fire started.