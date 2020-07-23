Clovis Unified details virtual learning plan for students this fall

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- School will be back in session August 17 for the Clovis Unified School District. Along with 90% of California students, the 43,000 students and teachers at CUSD will be returning completely online.
At a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday, district administrators broke down how the new school year will look.
"They will be daily engaging during those time frames with students, providing instruction, accessing student learning, allowing for opportunities for practice, and answering questions," said Corrine Folmer, CUSD Associate Superintendent.
A day of virtual learning for a high schooler will be 9 a.m. through 2:45 p.m. with five minutes between different subject classes and a 45 minute lunch. Elementary students will have three 90-minute instructional blocks with a 15-minute break in the morning and a 45-minute lunch in the afternoon.
Grading will return to the traditional format, rather than the pass/fail system.
Students will continue to learn from CUSD's traditional curriculum with access to College Prep and AP courses.
According to CUSD, students will still have emotional support resources and meal service, potentially at a cost. It's still not clear what extra curricular activities will look like, depending on what local and state health departments will allow.
Performance, concerts and sporting games are set to return in January.
According to CUSD associate superintendent Norman Anderson, rules and discipline will be addressed from the start.
"Students will go through a training of what they are allowed to do and what they aren't allowed to do during zoom meetings and while they are using district resources," said Anderson.
Parents are asked to fill out a Student Information Update that will tell the district whether they want to continue distance learning even when schools are eventually allowed to re-open. But the district says parents and students will not be tied down to this decision.
"When the situation in the county improves to the point that we could return to campus, we will resurvey our parents," said Folmer.
District officials say they will also use this to gauge staffing and the technology that needs to be provided for each family.
A decision from parents is due through the Student Information Update on Friday.
CUSD will hold another town hall for Special Education parents and students on July 30 at 5:30 p.m.
