Clovis Unified inspiring youth at Latino Student Success Conference

The conference aims to leave students with a message of hope.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of Clovis Unified students gained inspiration Monday morning at the annual Latino Student Success High School Conference.

About 650 students were motivated to pursue their goals after hearing inspiring speakers and meeting mentors.

For 11 years, Clovis Unified has hosted the Latino Student Success Conference.

It's a day packed with inspiring stories, a career fair, and breakout sessions, all encouraging students to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

The conference kicked off with a performance from well-known Violinist Patrick Contreras, helping energize the students.

"Si se Puede! You can do it! You are going to see so many people who have done it, and you can do it as well. Our students are very motivated, and we are so excited. We just want to help," explained Dr. Saul Salinas.

Dr. Saul Salinas says it's a dream come true to help coordinate such a powerful event.

"The reaction has been tremendous. They look forward to it and has become kind of race to see who signs up first!"

Clovis North Senior Yadira Estrada has attended the event for three years.

For her, connecting with her fellow Latino classmates and feeling inspired by motivational speakers, like Gabe Salazar, hits home.

" I am so proud being able to see so many students of the same culture. We are able to share one thing in the room, and that one thing is so important to us," Estrada explained.

Salinas hopes students walk away with a message of hope.

"You can do it, and there are others that have done it before you," Salinas said.

There is a Latino Success Middle School Conference happening on March 22nd.

