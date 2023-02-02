Clovis Unified holds National Signing ceremonies

Wednesday marked the official "pen to paper" National Signing day for senior athletes across the Clovis Unified School District.

Athletes from Clovis High, Clovis East, and Clovis West will participate in signing ceremonies in the spring.

Below is a list of signees:

Clovis North High School

Bianca Fernandez, Swimming, U.C. San Diego Hayden Lambert, Swimming, University of Nevada, Las Vegas Ashlyn Leath, Cross Country/Track, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Daniela Munguia, Cross Country/Trac, Monterey Bay Roman Saroyan, Water Polo, Biola University Melanie Torres, Water Polo, U.C. Merced

Buchanan High School

Autianna Buck, Softball, San Francisco State Hailey Cooley, Cheer Stunt, Cal Baptist University Mark Ensalaco, Volleyball, Menlo College Nina Navarrette, Track & Field, Biola University James Watney, Golf, Saint Mary's College

This is a working list that we will continue to update...