CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified announced the name of a future high school that follows a title trend.

Clovis South High School was approved by the Governing Board.

The campus will be part of the Bradley Educational Center under construction at Highland and Clinton Avenues.

An intermediate school will also be built at the center, set to open in the Fall of 2025.