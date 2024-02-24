Third Clovis Unified boundary proposal presented for community input

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified families are looking over a third proposed map in the district's boundary study to balance school attendance.

Two previous proposals were presented in January, followed by meetings for community input.

District administrators say boundary changes are necessary to ease overcrowding with the opening of the Terry Bradley Educational Center.

Some families raised concerns about keeping whole neighborhoods together in an attendance area rather than moving students to two or more different schools.

The third map proposal will be discussed at various school site meetings.

Parents can also submit input on the district's website.

You can view the proposed maps by clicking here.